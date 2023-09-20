Drag star La Voix makes tearful appeal after tour van and thousands of pounds of equipment stolen in Houghton Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular panto star and drag queen is appealing for help after a tour van was stolen.

La Voix is currently touring the country on her Red Ambition tour, and is supposed to be performing in Hereford this evening.

But at approximately 1am this morning (September 20), the van, which contains equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000, was taken from Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis.

In a tearful video posted to Facebook, La Voix said: “I'm just appealing if anyone sees the van, if you're offered any dresses any costumes please, please, please, please, inform the police, let me know. I've got to got to get this stuff back. This is everything. This is my livelihood. This is my business. It's not just me it's my crew, my band, about 10-15 people rely on this show for their income.

"We've gone through so much with the pandemic and not getting work and this tour is going to be amazing. I've put so much work and love into this show and I cannot do it without my tools. Vans are replaceable, everything's replaceable but not the stuff I need to go out there and make people have a good night. It's my job to make people laugh and they have taken away the tools Ineed to make that happen.

“The dresses mean nothing to you, they're everything to me. Please, please, please, please. And if you see an interesting person walking around in a Diana Ross dress it's probably mine.”

The drag star is scheduled to be on the road until appearing on the West End in early October. Anyone with information about the theft should make contact via email here, call 07813578852 or message via Facebook. The van is a Citron Relay Luton Box Van, white solid drivers side, black curtain passenger side with tail lift. registration is DW52 BBB. A cash reward is being offered for for finding the van and its full tour contents.

La Voix is performing at Wycombe Swan Theatre’s pantomime production of Beauty and The Beast this year.