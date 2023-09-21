News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Drag star La Voix's tour van found after it was stolen in Houghton Regis

The van was badly damaged – but it is believed nothing was stolen from inside
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A tour van belonging to drag star La Voix has been found it was stolen from Houghton Regis.

The drag queen and panto star had made a tearful video appeal for the safe return of her van after it was stolen yesterday morning (September 20).

The performer is currently travelling the country on her Red Ambition tour – and was forced to perform a stripped-down version of her show last night. The vehicle had tends of thousands of pounds worth of custom outfits and equipment inside.

La VoixLa Voix
La Voix
Most Popular

On social media, La Voix said: “Someone saw all your amazing posts, I cannot tell you how humbled I am by the love, the messages, the sharing of the posts, of the van, of the registration.”

At around 1am yesterday, the van containing equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000 was taken from Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis. Just after she got off stage in Hereford last night, La Voix recorded a video about the incredible update. She explained: "The van is safe, it’s been located, we have it back in safe hands.”

RuPau’s Drag Race UK alumnae shared messages of relief to the performer, with Blu Hydrangea commenting: “AMAZING! So happy for you.”

La Voix added: “Thank you ALL for your kind words! The team will be checking the van later and tomorrow and checking the contents. Sadly the van is badly damaged but we don’t believe they went into the back and wanted parts from the van more than the contents.”