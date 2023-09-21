Drag star La Voix's tour van found after it was stolen in Houghton Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tour van belonging to drag star La Voix has been found it was stolen from Houghton Regis.

The drag queen and panto star had made a tearful video appeal for the safe return of her van after it was stolen yesterday morning (September 20).

The performer is currently travelling the country on her Red Ambition tour – and was forced to perform a stripped-down version of her show last night. The vehicle had tends of thousands of pounds worth of custom outfits and equipment inside.

On social media, La Voix said: “Someone saw all your amazing posts, I cannot tell you how humbled I am by the love, the messages, the sharing of the posts, of the van, of the registration.”

At around 1am yesterday, the van containing equipment and costumes estimated to be valued at £30,000 was taken from Tithe Farm in Houghton Regis. Just after she got off stage in Hereford last night, La Voix recorded a video about the incredible update. She explained: "The van is safe, it’s been located, we have it back in safe hands.”

RuPau’s Drag Race UK alumnae shared messages of relief to the performer, with Blu Hydrangea commenting: “AMAZING! So happy for you.”

