Dramatic pictures show scene after car crashes into Luton house

One person was injured
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST
The scene on Dunstable Road. Images from Suhel MiahThe scene on Dunstable Road. Images from Suhel Miah
The scene on Dunstable Road. Images from Suhel Miah

These dramatic pictures show the aftermath after a car crashed into a house in Luton.

Police say that one person was injured after a Toyota hybrid hit the home on Dunstable Road, at the end of Maidenhall Road, at around 10am on Saturday (September 16). An image shared of the vehicle shows one of the car’s tyres was ripped off in the impact.

Bedfordshire Police have asked anyone with any information to call 101, and quote reference 122 of September 16.