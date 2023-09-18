Dramatic pictures show scene after car crashes into Luton house
One person was injured
These dramatic pictures show the aftermath after a car crashed into a house in Luton.
Police say that one person was injured after a Toyota hybrid hit the home on Dunstable Road, at the end of Maidenhall Road, at around 10am on Saturday (September 16). An image shared of the vehicle shows one of the car’s tyres was ripped off in the impact.
Bedfordshire Police have asked anyone with any information to call 101, and quote reference 122 of September 16.