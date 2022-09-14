Dramatic pictures show scene after van overturned in Dunstable following collision with car
A van overturned in Dunstable after a collision with a car in Luton Road.
The crash happened during the early hours of Monday morning (September 12),with the police, fire and ambulance services rushing to the scene.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at around 1.57am on Monday (September 12) to a report of a collision between a car and a van in Luton Road, Dunstable.
"The driver of the van was checked over by ambulance staff, but no injuries were reported.
"Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident can call 101 or report at beds.police.uk quoting reference 24 of 12 September."
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were called out Monday morning (September 12) at 1.55am to a road traffic collision on Luton Road, Dunstable.
"Appliances from Dunstable and Stopsley, alongside the Rescue Support Unit from Stopsley attended.
"The collision was between a car and a van – no one was trapped and the fire service ensured vehicles were safe."