Drink driver avoids jail after being involved in two-vehicle crash in Markyate
A drink driver who crashed his vehicle in Markyate, avoided receiving a jail sentence when punished in court, Herts Police has revealed.
Sameer Ghafoor, 24, of Larkway Close in north London, was disqualified from driving at a St Albans Magistrates’ Court hearing on Friday (8 March).
He pleaded guilty to drink driving on Friday 15 September 2023.
Hertfordshire Constabulary officers attended a crash at around 5.30pm on the A5183 southbound near to Hicks Road and the footbridge.
Two vehicles were involved – a black Mercedes and a black Audi. Ghafoor was arrested at the scene and taken to custody.
On Friday he was disqualified from driving for a year, which could be reduced by three months following the completion of a rehabilitation course.
He was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £120.
Detective Constable Andrew Shepherd said: “A man was arrested and has since been charged with drink driving.
“Thankfully nobody was injured but we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information. If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help us.
“You can get in contact by emailing me at [email protected] quoting ISR 702 of 15 September.”
Residents are encouraged to report crimes to the police online, police staff can be contacted via web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
Crimes can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.