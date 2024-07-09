Drink driver who tried to "replicate Lewis Hamilton's skills" arrested near Houghton Regis after Grand Prix

The car after it was stopped. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A drink-driver has been nicked by police who joked he “decided to replicate” Sir Lewis Hamilton’s skills after leaving the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The driver failed to stop for police in Northampton and in Bedfordshire, but near Houghton Regis, his luck ran out.

Bedfordshire Police said they were made aware of the dangerous driver at around 12.30am on July 8. They explained: “The driver continued into Bedfordshire until it spun out and eventually came to a stop boxed in by Bedfordshire Police’s Road Policing Unit officers on the A5 link road north of Houghton Regis.”

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...