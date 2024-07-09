Drink driver who tried to "replicate Lewis Hamilton's skills" arrested near Houghton Regis after Grand Prix
A drink-driver has been nicked by police who joked he “decided to replicate” Sir Lewis Hamilton’s skills after leaving the Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The driver failed to stop for police in Northampton and in Bedfordshire, but near Houghton Regis, his luck ran out.
Bedfordshire Police said they were made aware of the dangerous driver at around 12.30am on July 8. They explained: “The driver continued into Bedfordshire until it spun out and eventually came to a stop boxed in by Bedfordshire Police’s Road Policing Unit officers on the A5 link road north of Houghton Regis.”
He was breathalysed and arrested for being over the limit. Traffic officers added: “Hamilton celebrates whilst this one spends his night in a cell.”