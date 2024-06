The stolen car was recovered in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver has been arrested after a stolen car was found in Luton, three days after being taken during a burglary.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were on the hunt for a black BMW that was stolen during a burglary on Thursday in Northamptonshire.

The police stopped the stolen car in Luton and arrested the driver on the scene.