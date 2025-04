The scene of the crash. Picture: Sakkir Choudhury

A driver is in police custody after being arrested following a crash at a set of traffic lights in Luton at the weekend.

Police were called to Marsh Road after a vehicle hit metal barriers next to traffic lights, at 10.30pm on Sunday, April 26.

The force said the driver is currently in for questioning. They added: “Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference 407 of 27 April.”