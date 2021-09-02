Driver arrested after testing positive for cannabis in Luton

A driver has been arrested in Luton after testing positive for cannabis in the early hours of Wednesday morning (September 1).

Officers from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Vestry Close, Luton at around 2.20am after receiving information regarding drugs being used in the car.

Police located drugs in the vehicle and the driver, a man in his 20s, provided a positive saliva sample for cannabis and was arrested.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "A man in his 20s from Luton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

"After allegedly giving officers false details, he was further arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

"He remains in police custody for questioning."