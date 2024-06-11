Driver arrested and man airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after M1 crash near Luton
A white Mercedes HGV and a grey Volkswagen Polo crashed at around 5.45pm yesterday (Monday), near to the southbound exit slip road at junction 10.
A man in his 30s, who was driving the Polo, was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
The driver of the white Mercedes HGV, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Sergeant Timothy Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are asking drivers who were travelling along this section of the M1 at the time of the incident and witnessed the collision to please get in touch.
“We are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that captured the incident or the events leading up to it.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Dungate.