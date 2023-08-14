News you can trust since 1891
Driver arrested for drink and drugs offences as car found flipped on motorway near Luton

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

A man in his 30s was arrested at the weekend after a car was found flipped onto its roof on the M1 near Luton.

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit tweeted on Saturday (August 12): “The driver of this Corsa is currently under arrest for driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol and drugs & no insurance, having flipped the car on its roof!”

Bedfordshire Police confirmed the arrest and said: “We were called 6.05am on Saturday to a report of a collision involving a white Vauxhall Corsa on the M1 northbound carriageway between junctions 11a and 12.”

They added: “The man was bailed whilst enquiries are ongoing.”