Driver arrested in Luton after boxes of stolen heartburn tablets and mouth ulcer gel found

Olivia Preston
News Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 10:19 BST
Stolen goods. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
A driver spent the night in custody after being caught stolen goods in Luton.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in Luton yesterday (Wednesday, October 22).

The car was linked to a high value shop theft in West Mercia earlier this month. When officers searched the vehicle, they found suspected stolen goods, including boxes of heartburn relief tablets and mouth ulcer gels.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

