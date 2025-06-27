Driver arrested in Whipsnade over dangerous driving and refusing to stop for police
One driver thought he could keep refusing to stop for police, but this week he was stopped and arrested by officers in Whipsnade.
The driver of a blue Mercedes had failed to stop for officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and was spotted in Luton yesterday (Thursday), and didn’t stop again.
The team said: “Thanks to an excellent stinger deployment in Whipsnade, the vehicle was stopped and driver arrested.”
The driver was arrested for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.