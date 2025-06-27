Driver arrested in Whipsnade over dangerous driving and refusing to stop for police

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST
The car that was stopped. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unitplaceholder image
The car that was stopped. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
One driver thought he could keep refusing to stop for police, but this week he was stopped and arrested by officers in Whipsnade.

The driver of a blue Mercedes had failed to stop for officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and was spotted in Luton yesterday (Thursday), and didn’t stop again.

The team said: “Thanks to an excellent stinger deployment in Whipsnade, the vehicle was stopped and driver arrested.”

The driver was arrested for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice