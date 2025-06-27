Driver arrested in Whipsnade over dangerous driving and refusing to stop for police

The car that was stopped. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

One driver thought he could keep refusing to stop for police, but this week he was stopped and arrested by officers in Whipsnade.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of a blue Mercedes had failed to stop for officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit and was spotted in Luton yesterday (Thursday), and didn’t stop again.

The team said: “Thanks to an excellent stinger deployment in Whipsnade, the vehicle was stopped and driver arrested.”

The driver was arrested for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.