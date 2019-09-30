Driver assaulted and threatened with a knife in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted during a robbery in Luton on Thursday, September 26.

At around 11.30pm, a man was in a vehicle in Sylam Close, Marsh Farm, when he was approached by two men who asked him for a cigarette, and got in the vehicle.

They then assaulted the driver and threatened to stab him.

They stole the man’s bag and ran away in the direction of the Purley Centre.

The offenders are described as one white man and one black man and one was in possession of a knife.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, form the Crime Investigation Team, said: “This was a brazen attack in which two offenders forced their way into the unsuspecting victim’s car.

“They have then assaulted the victim causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed this incident or saw the pair in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call DC Marshall on 101 or through the online reporting centre quoting reference number 40/55673/19.