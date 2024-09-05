Driver caught at Luton airport using false plates to ‘avoid ULEZ charges’

The car at the airport. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitThe car at the airport. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
A driver has been reported for using false plates to “avoid ULEZ charges” after being collared by officers at Luton airport.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit stopped the Volkswagen from coming into Luton airport as it was on flase plates.

Officers said: “Driver admitted that he was simply trying to avoid the ULEZ charges. Despite his several apologies, the driver was reported for the offence and will have to tell the court.”

