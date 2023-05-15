Jousting? No, this isn’t medieval times – it’s modern-day Luton where a man was caught by police at the weekend.

This driver was caught on Vauxhall Way on Sunday (May 14) by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit with poles poking through his window like a lance.

They said: “The driver of this vehicle appeared to be practising his jousting skills. Luckily he didn't have any challengers along the way.”

The poles were hanging out of the window