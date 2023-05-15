News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Driver caught by police ‘jousting’ in Luton

No horses were injured during the game

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 15th May 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:18 BST

Jousting? No, this isn’t medieval times – it’s modern-day Luton where a man was caught by police at the weekend.

This driver was caught on Vauxhall Way on Sunday (May 14) by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit with poles poking through his window like a lance.

They said: “The driver of this vehicle appeared to be practising his jousting skills. Luckily he didn't have any challengers along the way.”

The poles were hanging out of the windowThe poles were hanging out of the window
The poles were hanging out of the window
Most Popular

His poles were in violation of the Construction and Use Regulations and he was reported for the offence.