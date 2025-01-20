Driver caught in Luton after towing trailer from Lithuania with ‘no operators licence’

By Olivia Preston

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:16 BST
A driver stopped in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing UnitA driver stopped in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit
A driver was stopped by police on the M1 after being caught with without a valid operators licence while towing a trailer all the way from Lithuania.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing stopped the driver of a van, who was pulling goods on a trailer on the motorway near Luton.

The driver was handed a fine on the spot after having “no operators licence, no tachograph installed and no driver hours records”.

