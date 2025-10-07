Driver caught with invalid license in Luton after overloaded truck pulled over

The ruck was stopped by police. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver will have his day in court after he was caught by police driving his flatbed truck without a valid license.

The driver had caught the attention of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing officers driving through the town with his truck “insecure and overloaded”.

His day got worse when he pulled out an invalid license.

Officers said: “Driver reported for multiple offences and will have to attend court.”