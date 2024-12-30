Driver in his 80s arrested after death of pedestrian in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police officer. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man in his 80s has been arrested after a pedestrian died in a collision in Dunstable.

The collision between a blue Saab and a pedestrian in West Street, Dunstable happened just before 4pm on Friday (December 27).

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, died shortly after. Police say that his next of kin have been informed.

A man in his 80s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Alex Ward called this a “deeply tragic incident”. He said: “Our sincere sympathies are with the friends and family of the man who died.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or calling 101 quoting Operation Speaker.