A lorry driver will spend 20 years behind bars after he was caught bringing millions of pounds worth of cocaine into the country.

Rudi Claes, a 62-year-old Belgian national, stopped at Toddington Services just off the M1 after driving from Steenokkerzeel in Belgium in June 2023.

A car driven by 28-year-old Ahmed Omar, of Newcomen Road, London, pulled up next to the lorry, and Claes was spotted taking two boxes from his trailer and placed them into the vehicle.

Both men were arrested after investigators from Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) searched the trailer and found 156kg of cocaine stowed amongst a legitimate delivery of empty pharmaceutical insulation boxes, which are used to transport medical samples.

Rudi Claes. Picture: Eastern Region Special Operations Unit

Another 36kg of cocaine in pressed blocks were found inside Omar’s car.

ERSOU’s detectives found that Claes and Omar were trusted members of an international organised crime group and the blocks of cocaine – some of which were stamped with a ‘Nike tick’ – were destined for supply throughout the UK.

A drugs expert determined that the total potential street value of the drugs to be £19,200,000.

Claes was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday (14 June), Omar will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine .

Detective Inspector Dean Trollope, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “Claes has received a significant custodial sentence for his role in bringing vast amounts of cocaine into the UK and the eastern region.

“As a result of the hard work of our investigators, the onwards distribution of these drugs has been prevented, helping to keep our communities safe.