Driver of mobility car reported in Dunstable after ‘scraping its way down the M1’
A car in Dunstable was stopped by traffic officers yesterday (November 1) as it was seen “scraping its way down the M1”.
Police saw the Fiat Doblo, an ex mobility vehicle, driving down the motorway as it was being used to transport trade goods.
On X, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “An ex mobility Fiat Doblo is not a suitable trades van…It stood out like a sore thumb scraping its way down the M1 with all the weight.
"Driver reported for insecure load and vehicle seized for no insurance and no valid licence.”