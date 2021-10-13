Driver reported after SEVEN people found using three back seats when car in Luton was stopped

Police carrying out a routine vehicle stop in Luton this week got a bit more than they bargained for - when SEVEN people were found in the three back seats of the five-seater saloon.

The car had been stopped for suspected document offences, the BCH Road Policing unit tweeted on Monday.

But they said: "Turns out documents were all in order, but the SEVEN people in the back three seats were not. Five of these were children. Driver is to expect a court date in the near future. Passengers are now walking."

People were quick to respond with one person saying: "Don't people realise if they have a crash, it's the poor innocent kids who will suffer by the hands of lazy complacent driver".

And another said: "So here is another one to add to the Pandemic of STUPID that you guys are dealing with on a daily basis. Please keep up the excellent work you do to keep our roads safe."