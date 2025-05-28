Driver threatened with ‘sharpened pipe and crowbar’ in Dunstable as men try to steal van
Two men tried to break into a van at around 9.20pm on Thursday, May 22, in the Tesco car park in Skimpot Road, Dunstable.
The suspects were in a silver Seat Leon and had parked in front of a white Citroen Relay van, blocking it in.
As the victim approached them, they threatened him with a sharpened pipe and a crowbar before driving off in their car.
There was also damage to the front of the van.
The first suspect is described as being white, around 6ft 3ins with blue/green eyes and a northern accent. He was wearing a sky-blue tracksuit with white stripes, a black balaclava and black gloves.
The second suspect is described as white, also around 6ft 3ins with dark coloured eyes and also had a northern accent. He was wearing a maroon/burgundy hoody, black cargo trousers, a black balaclava and black gloves.
The force said: “Anyone with information can report to us online quoting reference 426 of 22 May.”