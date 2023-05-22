News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Driver who tested almost 6 times over drink drive limit escapes this wreck on the M1 at Luton with minor injuries

Police ‘dumbfounded’

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:47 BST

Police were left ‘dumbfounded’ after a woman escaped this wreck with only minor injuries – but tested a staggering six times over the legal alcohol limit at the roadside.

The car collided with the central reservation on the M1 J11a at Luton on May 20, with the female driver blowing a ‘staggering 209’ – against a legal limit of 35.

BCH Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully she only suffered minor injuries. Samples obtained and sent for analysis. A day in court is to be expected.”

The car collided with the central reservationThe car collided with the central reservation
The car collided with the central reservation
Most Popular

They added: “We were absolutely dumbfounded that she blew this high. She was having a rational conversation with officers and ambulance staff and was 'functioning' as any normal person. A specimen was taken at hospital and sent for laboratory analysis. We await results.”