Driver who tested almost 6 times over drink drive limit escapes this wreck on the M1 at Luton with minor injuries
Police ‘dumbfounded’
Police were left ‘dumbfounded’ after a woman escaped this wreck with only minor injuries – but tested a staggering six times over the legal alcohol limit at the roadside.
The car collided with the central reservation on the M1 J11a at Luton on May 20, with the female driver blowing a ‘staggering 209’ – against a legal limit of 35.
BCH Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully she only suffered minor injuries. Samples obtained and sent for analysis. A day in court is to be expected.”
They added: “We were absolutely dumbfounded that she blew this high. She was having a rational conversation with officers and ambulance staff and was 'functioning' as any normal person. A specimen was taken at hospital and sent for laboratory analysis. We await results.”