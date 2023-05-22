Police were left ‘dumbfounded’ after a woman escaped this wreck with only minor injuries – but tested a staggering six times over the legal alcohol limit at the roadside.

The car collided with the central reservation on the M1 J11a at Luton on May 20, with the female driver blowing a ‘staggering 209’ – against a legal limit of 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BCH Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully she only suffered minor injuries. Samples obtained and sent for analysis. A day in court is to be expected.”

The car collided with the central reservation