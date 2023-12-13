Driver who went wrong way down A505 killing Luton father-of-three spared jail

Scales of justice. Photo: Herts Police

A man who killed a taxi driver when he went the wrong way along the dual carriageway between Luton and Hitchin has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Perry Johnson, 31, passed oncoming traffic on the A505 before crashing his silver Mondeo head-on in Raja Waheed Khan’s grey Toyota Prius. Both cars were travelling at just under or at 60 miles per hour.

Mr Khan, a 46-year-old father-of-three from Luton, died at the scene. His passenger was seriously injured and spent a week in hospital. Johnson and his partner were also treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Johnson of Stonar Gardens, Sandwich, Kent was cleared at St Albans crown court of causing death by dangerous driving. He was convicted of causing death by careless driving, having earlier indicated he would have pleaded guilty.

The crash happened at 11.30pm on Friday, September 10, 2021 when Mr Johnson turned right from Carter’s Lane, the road that was formerly known at Wibbly Wobbly Lane. He had been out for the night with his partner and was unfamiliar with the road.

Prosecutor Stefan Weidmann said: “It was either through incompetence or inattention. There were clear indicators that he was going the wrong way. There were huge road signs.”

He said Johnson had been convicted of careless driving in 2019 when he had parked in the fast lane of the M25. He had fallen asleep after being exhausted after a long shift.

In a victim personal statement Mr Khan’s widow Rabina said: “ I have lost the love of my life. After my husband’s death, life has become lonely for me and my girls. My family fell apart.”

Defending, Charles Durrant said Johnson, who was heading towards Hemel Hempstead, did not know the road. He said he was not unfit to drive and was not speeding.

He said he had set his SatNav and was driving on an unfamiliar rural road when it was pitch black. He said a surveyor had made 12 recommendations to improve safety at the junction the previous year, but only one had been enacted.

“It was an over-reliance on a SatNav. He was in unfamiliar territory,” said Mr Durrant.

Asking for a suspended sentence, Mr Durrant said Johnson was “remorseful” and “showed contrition”. Character references handed to the judge showed he was a “responsible, caring and decent person.”

Judge Michael Grieve KC yesterday (Tuesday) passed a 12 month jail sentence suspended for 18 months. Johnson must complete 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay £500 costs. He was banned from driving for two years and six months.

The judge told Mr Khan’s widow: “He was a devoted husband and hugely-loved father. We can only offer our deepest sympathy. No sentence I can pass can bring back your beloved husband and daughters.”

He said Johnson’s SatNav indicated a right turn and he had failed to notice the no-entry sign. He said the case highlighted “too much reliance on Sat Nav systems”.

After the hearing, Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends following this very sad case.

“During the sentencing hearing, the judge noted that this incident highlighted too much of a reliance on sat navs. Johnson’s sat nav indicated a right turn onto the A505, but he failed to notice the no-entry signs.

“I hope this sends out a clear message to drivers to pay attention to road signs and markings, with this case showing the tragic consequences when they don’t.