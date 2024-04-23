The car in Luton. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

A Mercedes has been seized in Luton today (April 23) after a police sergeant noticed there were four people in the back seat of the car.

After spotting the foreign plated car in the town this morning, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit found four people sitting in the back – including two children without seat belts on.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...