Driver with no licence, tax or insurance caught in Luton after four people spotted in backseat
Two children were seen without seat belts on
A Mercedes has been seized in Luton today (April 23) after a police sergeant noticed there were four people in the back seat of the car.
After spotting the foreign plated car in the town this morning, officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit found four people sitting in the back – including two children without seat belts on.
The driver had no licence, insurance or road tax, so the car was taken by police and the driver was reported for all the offences.