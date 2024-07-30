Driver’s car seized for having ‘cloned plates’ and ‘no insurance’ on M1 near Luton
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver was reported and had their car seized for using cloned number plates and having no insurance.
The motorist was stopped by officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit while driving down the M1 near Luton yesterday (Monday).
The Audi was found to be on cloned plates, and once the car stopped, the driver admitted to having no insurance.
Officers added: “They were also using a seatbelt buckle, just not the one attached to the belt. Vehicle (and buckle) seized. Driver reported.”