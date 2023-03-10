Men driving trucks and vans have been caught using their phones and reading paperwork at the wheel on the M1 near Luton today (March 10).

Officers from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit snapped one heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver who was fined for texting whilst driving. The unit’s tweet read: “M1 s/b 11a to 10 . Foreign HGV driver more interested in texting than the slowing traffic. 1m 30 seconds or so of video evidence. Fined at the side of the road.”

Working in an unmarked HGV, the police stopped multiple motorists whilst out today including one van driver who had paperwork resting on the steering wheel – reading as he drove.

Snaps of some of the drivers caught by the policing unit

Another tweet from the unit read: “One of the HGV drivers blatantly chatting on his phone looked at us twice so great view of the phone.