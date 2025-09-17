Drivers found guilty of misusing Blue Badges in Dunstable

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 14:11 BST
A disabled badge is displayed on a car dashboard. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
A disabled badge is displayed on a car dashboard. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Two drivers have been fined for misusing Blue Badges in Dunstable after a crackdown by the council.

Both drivers were caught in the town on May 1 as Central Bedfordshire Council officers patrolled the town.

Uday Pal, of Index Drive, Dunstable, was caught with his car parked in a disabled bay at the Dunstable Centre Car Park while displaying a Blue Badge. Checks confirmed the badge holder was not with Mr Pal, who admitted leaving the badge on display, and cited stress due to his wife’s illness.

Dipak Parmar, of Moorgate Road, Stalybridge, Cheshire, was parked on a single yellow line in Church Close using his late father’s Blue Badge. His father had died more than a year before. Mr Parmar admitted misuse, apologised, and said he was struggling emotionally at the time.

Mr Pal was fined £208, while Mr Parmar was told to pay £1,165.

Councillor John Baker said: "Misusing a blue badge is not only unlawful, but unfair to those who genuinely need the support. These convictions send a clear message that we will not tolerate abuse of the scheme."

