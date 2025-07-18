Drug dealer found guilty of murdering Luton father, 63, in his own home

A drug dealer who stabbed a Luton man to death after he refused to let him stay in his home has been found guilty of murder.

Abul Kasim, 25, fatally stabbed Martin Sullivan, 63, at his home in Highbury Road, Luton on the evening of January 8.

Mr Sullivan was died in hospital shortly after emergency services were called at 11.05pm.

Kasim, a known drug-dealer, had been using Mr Sullivan’s house as a base for his drug-dealing activity. But when he demanded to stay the night, Mr Sullivan refused and told him to leave. Kasim became violent and attacked Martin with a knife before fleeing the property.

Martin Sullivan. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Kasim was later identified via his fingerprints on a doorframe and a bottle of juice that he had been drinking from, and was arrested.

Today (Friday, July 18) Kasim, of Perrysfield Road, Cheshunt, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, was unanimously found guilty of murder by the jury after a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

He will be sentenced in September.

Detective Inspector Caeva Taylor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Martin was a much loved and recognisable figure in the community and could often be seen walking his dogs in the Bury Park area.

“Kasim’s utterly senseless and violent actions led to Martin losing his life, which has caused a huge amount of pain and suffering to Martin’s family and friends – my thoughts and the thoughts of the investigating team remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who choose to carry knives or perpetrate knife related violence and will seek maximum penalties wherever possible.”