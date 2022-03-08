Drug dealer jailed after raid on his Dunstable flat

A drug dealer who was found with bags of cocaine at his Dunstable flat, ready to be sold on the county's streets has been jailed, following a Bedfordshire Police investigation.

Aidan Quinn, 30, now of Old Barn Court, Northampton, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Friday (4 March) after admitting charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Quinn, who pleaded guilty while on trial, was arrested at his then-home in Dunstable by officers in April 2019.

Aidan Quinn

Searches of the address found amounts of cocaine in different forms, including a number of packaged ‘deal bags’, and more than £1,200 in cash, a knuckle duster and drug dealing paraphernalia such as scales.

A mobile phone seized from the flat contained lists of drug users who owed him money, and more than 140 message exchanges arranging deals.

He was jailed on Friday (4 March) at a Huntingdon Crown Court hearing.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales said: “Quinn was responsible for selling illegal Class A substances directly to drug users in Bedfordshire and our county is a better place now that he is behind bars.

“Drug dealing has far reaching consequences not only for those seeking to profit from the misery of others, but also as it is directly linked to many other criminal acts we come across.

“Our enquiries will now turn to ensuring Quinn is made to repay the money he made through his illicit activity.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing, county lines or child criminal exploitation can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or via the force’s online reporting centre.

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence systems and can help officers build up a better picture of organised crime.