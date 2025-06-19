Drug dealer jailed for two years for running heroin and crack between Luton and High Wycombe

Nikhil Lama Picture: Thames Valley Police

A man from Luton has been jailed after he was caught with 56 wraps of class A drugs.

In October 2024, 27-year-old Nikhil Lama was spotted by officers in High Wycombe as they patrolled Kitchener Road. Lama was arrested when police found him trying to get rid of 28 wraps of heroin and 28 wraps of crack cocaine.

An investigation by Thames Valley Police revealed that Lama was involved in county lines drug dealing, running illegal substances between Luton and High Wycombe.

Lama, 27, of Tomlinson Avenue in Luton, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, June 11, where he was sentenced to two years behind bars.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin at the same hearing.

PC Usman Shafique said: “Lama has been involved in bringing class A drugs into High Wycombe, which brings organised crime, serious violence, and the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children – it is a serious cause of harm within our communities.

“I am pleased that Lama has been jailed for his offending and that his drugs have now been taken out of circulation.

“We will continue to pursue and prosecute drug dealers, who often harm the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We would encourage the public to report drug supply offenders to Thames Valley Police, as the information provided can help us develop intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“We will continue to disrupt drug dealers and remove them from our streets.”