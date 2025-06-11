Drug dealer who hid overseas is jailed after Dunstable arrest

A man who hid overseas to dodge police as they took down a drugs gang has now been put behind bars.

Mohamed Abdulkadir Farah, aged 29, is the seventh person to be jailed following the investigation by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

The operation to take down the gang started in 2022 when detectives uncovered a criminal set-up that was supplying cannabis in Northampton, Buckinghamshire and Essex.

But when police took action in April 2023, Farah was in Saudi Arabia. And after his co-conspiritors were arrested the Swedish national opted not to return to the UK, instead relocating to Sweden.

Mohamed Farah. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

But detectives, who had been unable to extradite Farah, received a lead suggesting he was back in the UK and in Milton Keynes.

From there, the team built a picture of his movements – finding a car he was using and eventually tracking him down in Dunstable on April 2.

Once in custody, it was found Farah, of Towan Avenue, Milton Keynes, had assumed a new identity.

He was charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis, and pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Friday on May 16. He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Speaking afterwards, senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell of EMSOU, said: “Mohamed Farah joins a long list of his criminal colleagues who are all now behind bars for their parts in a drug supply network that we were able to evidence as supplying around 100kg of cannabis during the conspiracy period.

“When we had the proof we needed to move against the group Farah was abroad, but our team refused to give up, exploring every avenue and making the crucial breakthrough thanks to information from the public.

“The timeline of this investigation makes it clear that regardless of where criminals run to, and how long they hide, we will continue our work to ensure they are charged and brought to justice.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked on this job for their dedication and tenacity, as well as those who provided information to help us – they supplied the vital piece that completed our puzzle and enabled us to bring another member of this group to account.”

In April Viktor Karavaqiri, aged 26, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment after admitting one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), after he was extradited from Spain in December 2024 to face justice.

Five other men convicted of offences relating to the conspiracy, including ringleader Fjoraldo Lazaj, were jailed for a total of more than 15 years at the same court last July and August. Proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act are now under way.