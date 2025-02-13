Drug driving arrest and five cars seized after sting in Houghton Regis and Dunstable
As part of Operation Skytree, police used a drone and off-road bikes to “build a picture around prolific offenders and disrupt their anti-social behaviour”.
One man was arrested for drug driving and possession of a Class B drug, five vehicles were taken by the force for driving offences and a chase with a stolen motorbike.
The operations was in response to drug-dealing, vehicle crime and theft of vehicles, with much of it being committed by offenders on e-bikes and scooters.
Off-road motorcycles from the Rural Crime Action Team were also on hand to get to areas where normal cars can’t.
PC Tom Sharp who leads Operation Skytree said: "We know that this sort of activity is really concerning for local residents, and want to reassure them that we will take a hard stance against offenders.
"We have targeted this area of the county, but it isn’t just a one-day operation, nor is it limited to this area, and we will continue to pursue the people who look to make local people’s lives a misery and make this a hostile area for criminality to take place in, taking robust action against offending and utilising a wide variety of tactics to tackle this.”