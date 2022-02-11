Drug seizures in Bedfordshire soared during pandemic - but people still had no difficulty finding a dealer

Drug seizures by police in Bedfordshire rose during the first year of the pandemic amid a rise in drug hauls nationally.

Police chiefs say a drop in calls from the public during parts of 2020-21 meant forces across England and Wales had more capacity to proactively police drugs crimes and disrupt illicit dealing and county lines activity.

Home Office data shows Bedfordshire Police carried out 1,777 seizures in the year to March – up 27 per cent from 1,398 the year before.

There were 220,000 seizures nationally, up more than a fifth from 2019-20.

Policing and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse said this meant some "nasty villains" nursing huge losses, while Home Secretary Priti Patel praised the efforts of police and Border Force officials in their targeting of "the kingpins destroying communities".

However, Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming people had no difficulties finding a dealer in a "resilient and adaptable market", even during the pandemic.

In 2020-21, there were 1,918 drug crimes recorded across Bedfordshire, an 18 per cent rise from 1,631 in 2019-20.

The offences contributed to the 210,000 logged nationally last year – a record high.

Dr Laura Garius, Release's policy lead, said the organisation's monitoring of UK drug purchasing during the pandemic found more people reported an increase in consumption.

She said: "Just as we see with recorded drug offences, drug seizures reflect policing activity and priorities, rather than accurately reflecting drug market activity."

Class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine were seized by Bedfordshire police 270 times during 2020-21, but cannabis was a factor in the largest proportion of all seizures – 83 per cent.

Variations of the class B substance were found in 1,471 seizures, with police confiscating 12,879 cannabis plants as a result.

Nationally, 71 per cent% of all drugs seizures involved cannabis.

Dr Garius said it was the drug most responsible for bringing people into the justice system and called for its legislation, saying doing so would prevent the criminalisation of thousands.

However, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, drugs lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said the substance was potent, harmful and a "key driver in other serious criminality".

He added: “Policing takes drug crime, and the devastating impact they have for communities and individuals, incredibly seriously.

“We will continue to focus efforts on the criminals and organised gangs who are destroying lives and fuelling the violence we’re seeing on our streets."

Mr Malthouse said: "Drugs gangs ruin lives and dismantling their conspiracies for good means breaking their businesses and destroying their profits.