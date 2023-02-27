Drug smuggler used addresses in Luton and Dunstable to import from USA

A man who attempted to import tens of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from the USA into Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis has been jailed.

Detectives worked with the UK Border Force to intercept parcels containing around £50,000 of cannabis which Ashley Lewin was attempting to collect from various addresses around the towns.

Last year, border force identified a series of packages containing cannabis which had been sent to false names at addresses in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

Ashley Lewin

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police interviewed a number of suspects at these addresses and were then able to close in on a single suspect who was orchestrating all the deliveries from the USA, and would come around to collect the parcels.

Officers were able to link this suspect’s phone number to Lewin, 36, and carried out a warrant at his home address in Furzehill Road, Borehamwood in November.

They recovered the phone, which had been involved in several of the deliveries, as well as almost £50,000 of cannabis, and around £37,000 in cash as well as designer clothes and expensive jewellery.

Lewin pleaded guilty to both fraudulent evasion of prohibition as well as possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Some of the cash uncovered in a raid on his house

On Friday (24 February) he was given two year jail terms for both offences, which will be served at the same time.

DC Adam Geary, who led the investigation, said: “This has been a painstaking process to identify and apprehend a man behind a complex criminal enterprise.

“Lewin surrounded himself with luxury items as he spent cash that was made off an illegal industry that ruins lives.

“I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the investigation to put him behind bars.”

It marks another success in Bedfordshire Police’s ongoing efforts to combat violence and exploitation linked to organised crime.

On Friday (24 February) two people were arrested after police stopped a vehicle in Luton and recovered cannabis and cocaine.