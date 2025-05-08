Drugs and car seized during Dunstable and Houghton Regis police crackdown

Police news.

Drugs have been taken off the streets this week as part of the police’s operation cracking down on drivers in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

More than 15 officers patrolled the towns on Friday, May 2, with their operation being supported by off-road bikes, plain clothes officers and unmarked cars

The police recovered Class B and C drugs, seized one car for having no insurance and handed out three warnings for driving behaviour.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “It is part of Operation Skytree, the force’s continuing campaign against the anti-social behaviour around vehicles which can often make life a misery for local people and is frequently linked to drugs offending.”

The operation had initially focused on e-bikes, scooters and motorbikes but has been expanded to crime linked to four-wheel vehicles – like violent crime and weapons offences.

PC Tom Sharp, who leads on Operation Skytree, said: “We know how this behaviour affects local communities and we are determined to keep up the pressure on these offenders.

“As the days get longer the amount of anti-social behaviour can increase and so we are stepping up our activity, providing reassurance for local residents.

“Though this is a specific day of action we are continuously targeting the people who carry out anti-social behaviour, trying to make life as difficult as possible, as well as developing an intelligence picture so we can further disrupt their activities”

Police and Crime Commissioner, John Tizard, added: “I know that anti-social behaviour causes irritation and worse for communities across our county.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a one of my core missions. This must never be regarded as a so called 'low level' crime.

“I am pleased that we are enhancing our community police capacity, with anti-social behaviour a key focus. There will be a senior police officer responsible for addressing anti-social behaviour.

“However, this is a not a matter for the police alone. I am calling on our local authority partners to step up. They must ensure that their community safety teams are addressing this problem too and should not reduce their enforcement teams.”