Drugs and cash found inside car after police chase through Luton

Car pulled over. Picture: Beds Police

A man has been arrested in Luton after taking police on a chase through the town before being found with drugs and cash.

The car was spotted in the Farley Hill area and failed to stop when asked by police.

The driver took the officers on a chase, and eventually crashed. The man was arrested for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, no licence or insurance.

And when the vehicle was searched, a large quantity of drugs and cash were discovered and the man was also arrested for possession with intent to supply.