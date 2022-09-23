Drugs and weapons seized and three teens and a man in his 20s arrested after Luton police raid

Drugs, weapons and cash have been seized and four arrests made after officers carried out a warrant in Luton yesterday.

An imitation firearm and large knife were recovered by police as well as suspected cannabis and cocaine.

Officers from the Luton community policing team led the warrant in the Kingsway area of the town yesterday morning (Thursday).

Some of the items seized in Luton

Two men, one in his 20s and a teenager, and two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply both Class A and Class B drugs, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean said: “We are determined to disrupt those peddling drugs through our community, and in turn prevent the violence that so often comes with it.

“Wherever we find drugs, we will invariably find weapons like those that have been seized in this operation.

“Officers and staff across the force will continue to work relentlessly around the clock to keep our communities safe.”

The four suspects have all been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about drug dealing can report it via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101.

All of this information gets fed into police intelligence systems, even if officers do not act on the information straight away.