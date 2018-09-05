Drugs operation included searches across Bedfordshire, South Cambs and London

Bedfordshire Police has led a series of drugs warrants at properties in the area today (Wednesday).

Searches and other enquiries have been carried out at 14 locations in Dunstable, Luton, Gamlingay, Leighton Buzzard, Eggington, and London.

A total of seven people – one man aged 32, two men aged 29, one man aged 23, two men aged 21 and a boy aged 14 – have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

So far officers have recovered a quantity of suspected drugs and drugs paraphernalia, as well as other items for examination. More than 50 police officers and staff have been involved in the warrants and enquiries are continuing.

This follows another series of warrants in Luton and Dunstable last week, after which six people were charged with drug offences.

Today’s operation was run by Bedfordshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), with support from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector Justin Dipper, from Bedfordshire’s SOCU, said: “Illegal drugs will not be tolerated in Bedfordshire and we will always take a strong stance to disrupt those suspected of being involved in such crime.

“Drugs underpin a wide range of criminality, which is why it is so important we take action to address their supply.

“Communities across Bedfordshire should be reassured by today’s police action and have confidence that the force will work proactively to tackle the problem.”