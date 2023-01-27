Weapons sweep in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police have arrested two women after finding Class A and B drugs in Luton during a special operation for this year’s Neighbourhood Policing Week.

On Wednesday (January 25), community policing officers found the drugs, scales and associated paraphernalia after responding to reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers took to the frontline to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime as part of Operation Cypher - an initiative to target serious youth violence.

Starting on Monday, January 23, they conducted weapons sweeps and hosted community engagement events, including school assemblies, to help to disrupt activity that impacts local communities.

Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Inspector for Community Policing South, Alex House said: “Neighbourhood policing week allows for us as a force, and the public, to take a further look at the value of collaboration and how we achieve positive results together.”

CI House added: “Crime of any kind can have long-term effects on victims, communities, and even the offenders themselves; this means that these targeted efforts are important to effectively help break the cycle and reduce the amount of serious crime in the area.”

Inspector Samantha Hunt is leading on Operation Cypher. Inspector Hunt said: “Police presence and making our activity known further reassures members of the community that they can share any information that might help us tackle the issues causing most damage to their communities.”