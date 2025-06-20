Drunk passenger arrested after being hauled off plane in Luton
The man was taken off of the plane “due to his poor behaviour”.
As he was led back into the airport, the Luton Airport Policing Team said: “He decided he was not having that, FOMO must have kicked in….
"Instead he decided booting the door open and running into a restricted area was the way forward, luckily being apprehended by staff relatively quickly.”
The force believe he filmed his antics on his phone as he allegedly goaded staff to catch him. Inspector Hunt said: “...of course [this] has been seized as evidence and will be downloaded (thanks for helping us make our case).”
The man was arrested for aggravated trespass, assault and drunk and disorderly.
Inspector Hunt continued: “Sadly his behaviour didn’t stop there, he proceeded to behave inappropriately and kick our cell van doors all the way to custody.
“Following his interview today he will be bailed, the case going to the Crown Prosecution Service to seek a charging decision.
“What an absolute waste of police time this man’s behaviour has caused us.”