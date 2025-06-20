Drunk passenger arrested after being hauled off plane in Luton

Luton Airport

One passenger spent the first night of his holiday in a cell – instead of being in sunny Spain – after he being drunk and disorderly on a flight about to take off from Luton Airport.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was taken off of the plane “due to his poor behaviour”.

As he was led back into the airport, the Luton Airport Policing Team said: “He decided he was not having that, FOMO must have kicked in….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Instead he decided booting the door open and running into a restricted area was the way forward, luckily being apprehended by staff relatively quickly.”

The force believe he filmed his antics on his phone as he allegedly goaded staff to catch him. Inspector Hunt said: “...of course [this] has been seized as evidence and will be downloaded (thanks for helping us make our case).”

The man was arrested for aggravated trespass, assault and drunk and disorderly.

Inspector Hunt continued: “Sadly his behaviour didn’t stop there, he proceeded to behave inappropriately and kick our cell van doors all the way to custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following his interview today he will be bailed, the case going to the Crown Prosecution Service to seek a charging decision.

“What an absolute waste of police time this man’s behaviour has caused us.”