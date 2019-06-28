Ducklings rescued after driver runs over and kills mother duck and two babies in Luton

Members of the public have been praised for saving seven ducklings after a mother duck and two of her babies were run over in Luton.

The mother and two of her babies were killed on Thursday, June 27, by a motorist travelling down Osbourne Road, Luton.

The rescued ducklings. Credit: Bedfordshire Police.

The Bedfordshire Police Rural team commented on Twitter: "Special thanks to members of the public in Luton who rescued seven baby ducklings after a driver ran over their mother and two other ducklings."

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "We were called yesterday (June 27) to reports of duck and its ducklings being run over in Osbourne Road, Luton.

"The surviving babies are now being taken to a wildlife centre in Stevenage."

An investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 453 of June 27.