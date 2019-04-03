DumbleDOH as Dunstable trader bang to rights over unsafe sex toys and Harry Potter merchandise

A Dunstable man who sold unsafe sex aids has been ordered to pay over £6,500.

Dean Dovey aged 27, from Hadrian Avenue, was caught after Luton Council got in touch with Central Bedfordshire Council’s Trading Standards Team to inform them about a tip off that they had received regarding products Mr Dovey was selling on an online auction site.

CBC officers reviewed the items for sale and undertook test purchases which resulted in a warrant being carried out where 3,097 items were seized.

Dovey pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court on 12 March to 13 offences. He was ordered to pay costs of £6,851 and complete 80 hours of unpaid work within 12-months.

Among the items found were 532 unsafe sex aids and 21 hot body slimming gels Counterfeit goods included BMW branded items, Harry Potter branded items, Jaguar branded items, Samsung branded items, Audi branded items, Marvel branded items, Phone cases, VW branded items, DC comics branded items, Transformers branded items, Smart bracelets and Mercedes branded items.

Susan Childerhouse, Assistant Director of Public Protection and Transport at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The counterfeiting of goods is dishonest and puts our residents at risk of harm from potentially dangerous products. It also undermines the rights of legitimate businesses and impacts on the local economy.

“The safety of the residents of Central Bedfordshire is our priority and shutting down any business that sells fake or dangerous products ensures that unsuspecting shoppers are no longer at risk.

“We hope this conviction acts as a warning to others that the sale of illegal goods will not be tolerated.”

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of all of the items except for a numbers of sex toys that will be returned, if Mr Dovey can produce appropriate certification.