Dunstable fly-tipper prosecuted after being caught on camera dumping rubbish in Flamstead country lane
The man was successfully prosecuted last week for the offence
A man from Dunstable plead guilty to unauthorised deposit of controlled waste at St Albans Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (August 31) after he was caught dumping rubble and plastic buckets on a country lane in Flamstead.
Tani Ismaili of Montgomery Grove, Dunstable was ordered to pay a total of £2,566.36 after he was seen dumping rubbish from a Ford Transit van in February this year.
The court was told how Ismaili, used a company vehicle to fly-tip a large amount of rubble, bags and plastic buckets in Coles Lane.
Hidden cameras captured two people dumping the waste from a van which was found to have belonged to a company in Luton.
Investigations found that the van was in the possession of employee Ismaili outside of working hours at the time of the fly-tipping offence.
The defendant was interviewed under caution by Dacorum Borough Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team and admitted to the offence.
Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said: “This prosecution shows the full consequences of being involved in a fly-tipping incident.”
She added: “Our Environmental Enforcement Officers have shown how thoroughly they investigate all incidents of fly-tipping as part of our zero-tolerance approach to environmental crime.”