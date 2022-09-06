A man from Dunstable plead guilty to unauthorised deposit of controlled waste at St Albans Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (August 31) after he was caught dumping rubble and plastic buckets on a country lane in Flamstead.

Tani Ismaili of Montgomery Grove, Dunstable was ordered to pay a total of £2,566.36 after he was seen dumping rubbish from a Ford Transit van in February this year.

The court was told how Ismaili, used a company vehicle to fly-tip a large amount of rubble, bags and plastic buckets in Coles Lane.

Pictured: The rubbish that Tani Ismaili dumped in February.

Hidden cameras captured two people dumping the waste from a van which was found to have belonged to a company in Luton.

Investigations found that the van was in the possession of employee Ismaili outside of working hours at the time of the fly-tipping offence.

The defendant was interviewed under caution by Dacorum Borough Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team and admitted to the offence.

Cllr Julie Banks, Portfolio Holder for Communities said: “This prosecution shows the full consequences of being involved in a fly-tipping incident.”