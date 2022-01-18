Dunstable kidnapper and stalker has his jail term extended

A Dunstable man who was sentenced for kidnapping and other offences last year has had his sentence increased following an appeal to the Royal Courts of Justice.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Liam Goodenough, aged 42, of Norfolk Road, was convicted of kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and stalking involving serious alarm or distress after pleading guilty.

Additional charges of controlling or coercive behaviour and disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent to cause distress were to lie on file.

Liam Goodenough

He was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on November 5, 2021 to 12 months’ imprisonment and was also handed a restraining order for a period of 10 years.

Thames Valley Police and the CPS raised the case for review by the Solicitor General and on Thursday, Goodenough’s sentence was increased to three years’ imprisonment.

On July 24 last year, Goodenough used a tracking feature on his victim’s phone to locate her in Aylesbury in the early hours of the morning.

He drove to the victim, where she and her friend were assaulted. Goodenough dragged the victim to the car, however a member of the public intervened and was able to get the victim out of the car. Goodenough then drove away.

He was arrested on July 26 and charged the same day.

Supervising officer, Detective Sergeant Luke Pratt, from Buckinghamshire’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “We welcome the decision by the Solicitor General to increase Goodenough’s sentence.

“He caused great distress to his victim and this updated sentence reflects the seriousness of his behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to investigating abuse and bringing offenders to justice.