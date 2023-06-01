A man from Dunstable has admitted to the kidnap and indecent assault of two teenage girls in 2002.

Alec Housden, 59, of Kingsbury Gardens, Dunstable, was arrested at his home in March after Hertfordshire Police renewed their search for the man responsible for a spate of crime against women over 20 years ago.

At St Albans Crown Court, he changed his pleas to guilty for kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Piggottshill Lane, Harpenden, in April 2002 and to kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl at the same location in June 2002.

He was arrested earlier this year