News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Dunstable man admits to kidnapping teenage girls over 21 years ago

The 59-year-old changed his pleas
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:19 BST- 1 min read

A man from Dunstable has admitted to the kidnap and indecent assault of two teenage girls in 2002.

Alec Housden, 59, of Kingsbury Gardens, Dunstable, was arrested at his home in March after Hertfordshire Police renewed their search for the man responsible for a spate of crime against women over 20 years ago.

At St Albans Crown Court, he changed his pleas to guilty for kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Piggottshill Lane, Harpenden, in April 2002 and to kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl at the same location in June 2002.

He was arrested earlier this yearHe was arrested earlier this year
He was arrested earlier this year
Most Popular

He was remanded in custody and will appear at a trial in September for a fifth charge of kidnapping, which he denied. This offence happened in the same area, two years later.