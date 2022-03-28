Dunstable man arrested after car collision
A woman is critical after the collision in Milton Keynes
A Dunstable man was been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a woman was seriously injured in a car collision in Milton Keynes.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision on Sunday.
At around 6.15am yesterday (Sunday), a black Volkswagen Golf and a grey Peugeot 107 were involved in a collision, which subsequently involved two parked vehicles also being struck, in Bow Brickhill Road.
The collision resulted in the occupants of the Golf and the Peugeot being taken to hospital.
The driver of the Golf, a 21-year-old man from Dunstable, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.
The driver of the Peugeot sustained extensive injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she remains in a critical condition.
Investigating officer PC Richard Martin, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43220132492.
“You can also provide information and any footage you may have via our dedicated portal for this investigation or for 100% anonymity, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”