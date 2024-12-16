Dunstable man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences
A modern slavery operation by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Thursday (December 12) led to one arrest after police visited an address in Elstree.
Officers found a woman in distress and discovered that she was a foreign national who had travelled to the UK, but had quickly been trafficked into sex work.
Detective Sergeant Sarah Watkins said: “This unfortunately is not an uncommon story of someone coming into the country and, because they are vulnerable, falling under someone else’s control. Often people in this situation have very little control over how they work or what hours they work.
"Any money earnt is often kept by the person controlling them and they may not even be able to leave as they are frightened or have their travel documents taken away from them.”
A 50-year-old man from Dunstable was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences. He has been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.