Dunstable man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences. (Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary)

A man from Dunstable has been arrested after police were tipped off about several women “potentially being sexually exploited” in Hertfordshire.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A modern slavery operation by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Thursday (December 12) led to one arrest after police visited an address in Elstree.

Officers found a woman in distress and discovered that she was a foreign national who had travelled to the UK, but had quickly been trafficked into sex work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Sarah Watkins said: “This unfortunately is not an uncommon story of someone coming into the country and, because they are vulnerable, falling under someone else’s control. Often people in this situation have very little control over how they work or what hours they work.

"Any money earnt is often kept by the person controlling them and they may not even be able to leave as they are frightened or have their travel documents taken away from them.”

A 50-year-old man from Dunstable was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and modern slavery offences. He has been released on bail whilst the investigation continues.