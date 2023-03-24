News you can trust since 1891
Dunstable man charged over sexual assaults and kidnaps in Harpenden from over 20 years ago

He was arrested at his home in connection to the crimes

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT
He was arrested this week
A man from Dunstable has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults and kidnaps that happened in Harpenden over 20 years ago.

Alec Housden, aged 59, of Kingsbury Gardens, was arrested at his home at 7am on Wednesday (March 22) on suspicion of two sexual assaults and two kidnaps on females and a further kidnap.

He was charged with the offences and appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday afternoon (March 23). He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on April 24.

He is charged with indecent assault on a female and kidnap on April 7, 2002 in Piggottshill Lane, Harpenden; indecent assault on a female and kidnap on June 19, 2002 in the same location and kidnap on March 17, 2004.