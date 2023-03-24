He was arrested this week

A man from Dunstable has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual assaults and kidnaps that happened in Harpenden over 20 years ago.

Alec Housden, aged 59, of Kingsbury Gardens, was arrested at his home at 7am on Wednesday (March 22) on suspicion of two sexual assaults and two kidnaps on females and a further kidnap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was charged with the offences and appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday afternoon (March 23). He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on April 24.